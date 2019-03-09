Sheriff's Office Warrants, active as of March 9, 2019

Karaya D. Cummings, age 29, Black female 5’4” 130 lbs., black hair brown eyes, LKA Griffith Street Rochester, NY Bench warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th PL 220.06-1 (Felony) Genesee County Court DOW 10/3/18 Antonio J. Goodson, age 28, Black male, 6’2” 155 lbs., black hair brown eyes, LKA Wood Street Batavia, NY Bench warrant for criminal contempt 1st PL 215.50-3 (Felony) Genesee County Court DOW 2/15/19 Robert J. Moulthrop, age 51, White male, 5’11” 170 lbs, bald with hazel eyes, LKA Alexander Street, Rochester, NY Bench warrant for DWI/Drove W/.08% BAC or more VTL 1192-2,3 (Misdemeanor) Byron Town Court DOW 2/12/18

Donald H. Piechocki, age 54, White male, 5’11” 150 lbs., brown hair blue eyes, LKA Cattle Drive Kissimmee, FL Arrest warrant for DWI/Drove W/.08% BAC or more VTL 1192-2,3 (misdemeanor) Alexander Town Court DOW 10/11/05 Ramon A. Quinones AKA Casilla R. Quinones, age 24 Hispanic male, 5’6” 150 lbs., black hair brown eyes, LKA 8170 Batavia-Stafford TL Road Batavia, NY Bench warrant for petit larceny PL 155.25 (misdemeanor) Batavia Town Court DOW 2/9/16 Arrest warrant for bail jumping 3rd PL 215.55 (misdemeanor) Batavia Town Court DOW 10/26/17 Scott E. Staubitz, age 37, White male blond hair, hazel eyes, 5’10” 170 lbs., LKA Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY Bench warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th PL 220.03 (Misdemeanor) Darien Town Court DOW 10/18/18 Arrest warrant for bail jumping 3rd PL 215.55 (misdemeanor) Darien Town Court DOW 12/4/18

If you are able to assist the Sheriff's Office in locating these people, the Sheriff's Office asks that you do not approach these people and that you call (585) 343-5000 with information that may assist in locating the suspects.