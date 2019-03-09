Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 9, 2019 - 1:37pm

Sheriff's Office Warrants, active as of March 9, 2019

posted by Howard B. Owens in warrants, news, notify, crime.
karayawarrant2019cummings.jpg antoniowarrant2019goodson.jpg roberwarrant2019_moulthrop.jpg

Karaya D. Cummings, age 29, Black female 5’4” 130 lbs., black hair brown eyes, LKA Griffith Street Rochester, NY

 

Bench warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th PL 220.06-1 (Felony)  Genesee County Court DOW 10/3/18

Antonio J. Goodson, age 28, Black male, 6’2” 155 lbs., black hair brown eyes, LKA Wood Street Batavia, NY

 

Bench warrant for criminal contempt 1st  PL 215.50-3 (Felony) Genesee County Court DOW 2/15/19

Robert J. Moulthrop, age 51, White male, 5’11” 170 lbs, bald with hazel eyes, LKA Alexander Street, Rochester, NY

 

Bench warrant for DWI/Drove W/.08% BAC or more VTL 1192-2,3 (Misdemeanor) Byron Town Court DOW 2/12/18

 

 

donaldwarrant2019piechocki.jpg ramonwarrant2019quinones.jpg scottwarrant2019staubitz.jpg

Donald H. Piechocki, age 54, White male, 5’11” 150 lbs., brown hair blue eyes, LKA Cattle Drive Kissimmee, FL

 

Arrest warrant for DWI/Drove W/.08% BAC or more VTL 1192-2,3 (misdemeanor) Alexander Town Court DOW 10/11/05

Ramon A. Quinones  AKA Casilla R. Quinones, age 24 Hispanic male, 5’6” 150 lbs., black hair brown eyes, LKA 8170 Batavia-Stafford TL Road Batavia, NY

 

Bench warrant for petit larceny PL 155.25 (misdemeanor) Batavia Town Court DOW 2/9/16

 

Arrest warrant for bail jumping 3rd PL 215.55 (misdemeanor) Batavia Town Court DOW 10/26/17

Scott E. Staubitz,  age 37, White male blond hair, hazel eyes, 5’10” 170 lbs., LKA Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY

 

Bench warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th PL 220.03 (Misdemeanor) Darien Town Court DOW 10/18/18

 

Arrest warrant for bail jumping 3rd PL 215.55 (misdemeanor) Darien Town Court DOW 12/4/18

 

If you are able to assist the Sheriff's Office in locating these people, the Sheriff's Office asks that you do not approach these people and that you call (585) 343-5000 with information that may assist in locating the suspects.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button