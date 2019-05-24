Sheriff's Office Warrants, active as of May 24, 2019

Jeremy J. Barnett, age 27, black male, 5’8” 135 lbs., black hair and brown eyes, LKA Chili Avenue, Upper Apt., Rochester, NY Wanted for grand larceny, 4th, bench warrant PL 155.30-1 (E felony) Batavia Town Court DOW 4/29/19 Jessica M. Horton, age 28, white female, 5’5” 130 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes, LKA Telephone Road, Pavilion, NY Wanted for violation of probation, bench warrant CPL 410.40-1 (felony) Genesee County Court DOW 5/13/19

Isabella S. Lackey, age 25, white femal,e 5’1” 190 lbs., blond hair and blue eyes, LKA Emery Street, Fulton, NY Wanted for endangering the welfare of a child, bench warrant, PL 260.10-1 (misdemeanor) Darien Town Court DOW 7/31/18 Wanted for bail jumping, 3rd, arrest warrant PL 215.55 (misdemeanor) Darien Town Court DOW 9/17/18 Kimberly N. White, age 30, white female, 5’1” 110 lbs., black hair and brown eyes, LKA Wyoming Road, Covington, NY Wanted for aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd, bench warrant VTL 511-1a (misdemeanor) Pavilion Town Court DOW 2/5/19 Wanted for bail jumping, 3rd, arrest warrant PL 215.55 (misdemeanor) Pavilion Town Court DOW 4/2/19

No photos available:

Taylor M. Miley, age 22, black female, 5’5” 280 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes, LKA Heidt Avenue, Middletown, NY, wanted for harassment, 2nd, bench warrant PL 240.26-1 (violation) Batavia Town Court DOW 4/11/17, wanted for bail jumping, 3rd, arrest warrant PL 215.55 (misdemeanor) Batavia Town Court DOW 10/26/17

Peter Carey, age 46, asian male, 5’5” 145 lbs., black hair and brown eyes, LKA 78th Street, Niagara Falls, NY, wanted for aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd, bench warrant VTL 511-2a4 (misdemeanor) Darien Town Court DOW 3/21/19, wanted for bail jumping, 3rd, degree arrest warrant PL 215.55 (misdemeanor) Darien Town Court DOW 4/29/19

If you are able to assist the Sheriff's Office in locating these people, the Sheriff's Office asks that you do not approach these people and that you call (585) 343-5000 with information that may assist in locating the suspects.