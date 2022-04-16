Short pursuit through the City of Batavia after reported larceny in the Town of Batavia

Local law enforcement have two people in custody after a larceny incident at a store on Veteran's Memorial Drive on Saturday afternoon.

A black Honda Odessey minivan was attempting to evade police as it left the area of Veteran's Memorial Drive. This led to a short pursuit through the City of Batavia.

The pursuit ended at Porter Avenue and West Main Street when the minivan became stuck at the intersection due to the traffic on West Main.

According to local law enforcement, the driver of the minivan then fled on foot from the van and was later apprehended on Washington Avenue by Batavia patrol officers.

A female passenger remained inside the minivan.

Both are in custody.

The minivan was towed from the scene.

Story and photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.