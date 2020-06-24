June 24, 2020 - 6:48pm
Single new case of COVID-19 reported in Genesee County
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
As of 2:00 p.m.
- Genesee County received 1 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 216 positive cases
- The new positive individual resides in Elba.
- The positive individual is in their 20’s.
- The new positive individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive
- 1 of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 1 of the total active cases is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 1 new positive cases of COVID-19 today for a total of 264 positive cases
- The new positive individual resides in Albion.
- The positive individual is in their 50’s.
- The new positive individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 13 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.