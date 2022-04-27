Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 27, 2022 - 11:46pm

Six Flags officials show off newest thrill slide at Darien Lake

posted by Howard B. Owens in darien lake, business, Darien, entertainment.

20220427_105046.jpg

Regional media got a first look at the still-under-construction Wahoo Wave at Six Flags Darien Lake on Wednesday morning.

The 60-foot-tall thrill slide will rank as one of the tallest water rides in Hurricane Harbor.

The ride features a 30-foot vertical plunge.

First, riders will barrel down an enclosed tunnel slide, twisting around tight turns and slipping and sliding downward for 30 feet. Then they will drop three stories into Wahoo Wave’s signature feature, a huge water wave wall. Riders slide vertically up the wall and let gravity pull them back down with weightlessness into the splash pool below

The Wahoo Wave includes a twist through a hairpin turn, followed by a corkscrew, and then without warning, riders in four-person tubes will plunge down a three-story drop.

Darien Lake management promises an "adrenaline-packed adventure that will send riders into near-vertical motions to experience extended hang times and zero g-forces."

The thrill wave is scheduled to open when the park opens on Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service

20220427_104429.jpg

20220427_105026.jpg

20220427_110642.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break