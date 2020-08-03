August 3, 2020 - 5:59pm
SIx people in mandatory isolation after five new COVID-19 cases reported since Friday
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- Genesee County received five new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Batavia, Elba and Pembroke.
- One of the positive individuals is in their 20s, one is in their 40s, one is in their 50s, one is in their 60s, and one is in their 70s.
- The individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Thirty-three new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the individuals is hospitalized.
- Five of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from mandatory isolation.
- Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Yates.
- The individual is in their 50s.
- The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Twenty-seven new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the individuals is hospitalized.