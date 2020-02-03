Ski team competes on Senior Day

Write up and photos submitted by Matt Holman.

The Batavia Ski Team competed in a double race (two runs of Giant Slalom, one run of slalom) on a chilly overcast day at Swain. Saturday was also Senior Day, honoring the skiers of the Class of 2020.

After a week of missing members due to illness and limited because of injury, the girls' team had a bounce-back day finishing fourth in GS and third in SL. Senior Aubrey Towner (top photo) was the team's top slalom skier, finishing in seventh place with a time of 50.70, 13th in GS. Lily Whiting was the team's top GS finisher at 12th with a combined time of 1:57.13 just ahead of Towner's 1:57.67.

Junior Zach Wagner finished in 12th in GS with a combined time of 1:40.67 and 15th in slalom with a time of 45.13.

Varsity racers will compete on Wednesday at Swain in the last race of the regular season.

The modified team wrapped up their season and the team's top finishers were: Ethan Bradley in 15th in GS and 12th in SL; Elijah Abdella was 13th in SL; Abby Bestine 19th in GS; and Brody Swinehart in 22nd in SL and 21st in GS.

Lily Whiting

Zach Wagner

The Towner family with Coach Matt Holman.