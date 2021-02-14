Local Matters

February 14, 2021 - 5:36pm

Snowmobile accident reported in Corfu

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, corfu.

A snowmobile accident is reported 50 feet off the railroad tracks in the area of Ellinwood, near Genesee Street, in Corfu.

Corfu Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 5:36 p.m.: Mercy Flight is being placed on standby.

UPDATE 5:42 p.m.: A male patient, conscious and alert.  CSX has been notified of the incident.

UPDATE 5:47 p.m.: Mercy Flight #7 dispatched.  The landing zone is on Ellinwood.  Fifteen-minute ETA.

UPDATE 6:26 p.m.: Corfu assignment back in service.

UPDATE 6:40 p.m.: Patient being transported by  Mercy Flight to ECMC.

