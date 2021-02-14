February 14, 2021 - 5:36pm
Snowmobile accident reported in Corfu
A snowmobile accident is reported 50 feet off the railroad tracks in the area of Ellinwood, near Genesee Street, in Corfu.
Corfu Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
UPDATE 5:36 p.m.: Mercy Flight is being placed on standby.
UPDATE 5:42 p.m.: A male patient, conscious and alert. CSX has been notified of the incident.
UPDATE 5:47 p.m.: Mercy Flight #7 dispatched. The landing zone is on Ellinwood. Fifteen-minute ETA.
UPDATE 6:26 p.m.: Corfu assignment back in service.
UPDATE 6:40 p.m.: Patient being transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC.
