Snowmobile accident reported in Corfu

A snowmobile accident is reported 50 feet off the railroad tracks in the area of Ellinwood, near Genesee Street, in Corfu.

Corfu Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 5:36 p.m.: Mercy Flight is being placed on standby.

UPDATE 5:42 p.m.: A male patient, conscious and alert. CSX has been notified of the incident.

UPDATE 5:47 p.m.: Mercy Flight #7 dispatched. The landing zone is on Ellinwood. Fifteen-minute ETA.

UPDATE 6:26 p.m.: Corfu assignment back in service.

UPDATE 6:40 p.m.: Patient being transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC.