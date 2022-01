Two people are reportedly injured after a snowmobile accident in the area of 6920 Norton Road.

The accident occurred on the old railroad bed just west of Norton Road.

The callers are going to attempt to make it to the roadway.

Elba Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 10:33 a.m.: Mercy Flight on standby. Norton Road is being shut down.

UPDATE 10:48 a.m.: Mercy Flight not required at the scene.