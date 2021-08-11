Some of the stones and shells stolen from Peace Garden recovered and returned

Batavia PD received an anonymous tip that led to the recovery of some of the decorated stones and shells that were stolen from the Batavia Peace Garden a couple of weeks ago, according to Chief Shawn Heubusch.

The officers who recovered the stones and shells returned them to the Peace Garden.

Peace Garden founder and director Paula Savage confirmed that the stones and shells returned were from the Peace Garden.

