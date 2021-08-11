Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 11, 2021 - 3:23pm

Some of the stones and shells stolen from Peace Garden recovered and returned

posted by Howard B. Owens in Peace Garden, news, crime, batavia.

Batavia PD received an anonymous tip that led to the recovery of some of the decorated stones and shells that were stolen from the Batavia Peace Garden a couple of weeks ago, according to Chief Shawn Heubusch.

The officers who recovered the stones and shells returned them to the Peace Garden.

Peace Garden founder and director Paula Savage confirmed that the stones and shells returned were from the Peace Garden.

Previously: Two-month art project at the Peace Garden, painted stones and shells, destroyed by vandals

Comments

Calendar

August 2021

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button