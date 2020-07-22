Son of Sheriff Sheron dies at age 36

The 36-year-old son of Sheriff William Sheron and Karen M. Maskell has died.

William A. "Billy" Sheron III, of Buffalo, died two days ago at Strong Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Sheron was born in Batavia on April 24, 1984, and graduated from Batavia High School in 2002. He became a certified public accountant after earning a bachelor's and master's degree from SUNY Oswego.

According to his obituary, Billy was a compassionate and kind-hearted man who loved his family and friends to no end. He was an avid golfer, a valued member of The Genny and enjoyed grilling, fantasy football, and the Buffalo Bills. Steaks and chicken wings were his specialties. The Simpsons always kept him laughing and we can’t forget his love for Kendrick and Ophelia.

Sheriff Sheron declined to comment this morning.

CORRECTION: In a previous version, we misstated the name of Billy Sheron's mother. It has been corrected. We regret the error and apologize to Karen M. Maskell and the Sheron family.