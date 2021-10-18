Son suspected of killing his father in home they shared in Oakfield

A 37-year-old Oakfield man was arrested in Erie County yesterday and charged with the murder of his father at the home they shared in Oakfield.

Sixty-nine-year-old Martin Maher was found dead in his home at 32 Drake Street after deputies were dispatched to his house for a welfare check at 10:57 a.m. because family members had been unable to contact Maher.

Deputies found Maher deceased and that he was the apparent victim of a homicide.

Upon investigation, detectives identified Nicholas M. Martin as the suspect. He was located in Erie County at 3:35 p.m.

He is charged with murder in the second degree. He was arraigned in Town of Oakfield Court and ordered held without bail.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office believes this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.

Assisting in the investigation are State Police, the Erie County Sheriff's Office, the Coroner's Office, and the District Attorney's Office. The investigation is ongoing.