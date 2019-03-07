Southbound Ellicott Street Road blocked by non-injury accident

Nobody was reported injured, but a two-car accident is blocking southbound Ellicott Street Road, Batavia.

City fire is on scene and requests two flatbed trucks to deal with the disabled vehicles.

"You better get them here quick," a trooper informs dispatch, because of the traffic tie-up.

UPDATE 3:45 p.m.: An ambulance now requested to the scene to examine a person for possible whiplash. Also, additional traffic control assistance requested.

UPDATE 3:58 p.m.: Town of Batavia Fire on scene to help with traffic control and handle fluid clean up.