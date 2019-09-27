Speaker at All Babies Cherished dinner shares pro-life message

Autumn Miles, a survivor of domestic abuse, an advocate for adoption, founder of Autumn Miles Ministries, an organization based in Dallas devoted to spiritually challenging the way women think, was the guest speaker Thursday night at the annual All Babies Cherished banquet at Quality Inn & Suites.

Miles covered a range of topics, including her Biblically-based pro-life message, saying at one point, "God is pro-life."

All Babies Cherished is a pregnancy center on Ellicott Street in Batavia.