St. Ann’s Community to give $400,000 in bonuses to 875 employees

Press release:

St. Ann’s Community has announced that it will give approximately $400,000 in bonuses to 875 employees this week in a major show of appreciation and support. The organization’s workers are helping to provide around-the-clock care to residents and patients – the most vulnerable and at-risk populations of the rapidly spreading coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic.

“The extraordinary performance of our employees during these unprecedented times deserves appreciation and recognition,” said St. Ann’s Community President and CEO Michael McRae. “We can only hope that the bonuses, along with other measures, help acknowledge their service and sacrifice. We would not be able to provide care to those most in need without our dedicated and brave healthcare workers.”

Appreciation bonuses will be paid on Friday, March 27, to all full-time and part-time workers. Full-time workers will receive $500 and part-time workers will receive $250. Senior managers are excluded from the bonus.

In addition to the bonuses, smaller measures are also being implemented to show support for staff members. St. Ann’s is providing complimentary food to all workers while on duty, and has also relaxed the uniform and dress code for all employees.

“Our team members are balancing work with the support and care they need to provide to their own families, especially during this anxious and difficult time for all of us,” McRae said. “They are incredible, and we are completely in awe of their willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty.”