December 16, 2022 - 1:30pm

St. Paul Lutheran School hosting Christmas show tonight

posted by Howard B. Owens in St. Paul, batavia, Christmas, news, religion.

49ce018dba5949df8cad4e1a6988ef34.jpg

St. Paul Lutheran School on Washington Avenue in Batavia will be hostsing a Christmas show at 6:30 p.m. Friday titled "Christmas Hang-Ups," and featuring the school's students.

 The program is directed by Jennifer Dunn, and lead roles will be played by the 5th and 6th-grade class, with other classes, Pre-K through 4th-grade, playing supporting roles.

Following the program, there will be a bake sale put on by FOLKS (Friends of Lutheran Kids) full of homemade donations to support the school.

Submitted information and photos.

4eda6300ccdc413eba71a860ef810ff1.jpg

1df8d84e9a2341d5b8d92f708af3ff86.jpg

