Stafford man allegedly fought with police outside Tops in Le Roy

Todd Englerth Philip Serverino

A Stafford man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly struggling with a Le Roy police officer and leading him on a chase behind the Tops Market at 128 W. Main St., Le Roy.

Todd M. Englerth, 46, criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd, criminal possession of a control substance, 7th, obstructing governmental administration, 2nd, assaul,t 3rd, and resisting arrest.

The incident began at 1:50 p.m. when the police officer spotted a white Ford pickup parked in the fire lane, a no parking zone, in front of the store.

Englerth was reportedly sitting in the passenger seat when the officer approached. The passenger told the officer that the driver, whom he identified as Phillip J. Severino, of Corfu, was in the store.

According to the officer, during the interview, he observed brass knuckles in the armrest of the pickup in plain view.

When Severino came out of the store, the officer interviewed both Severino and Englehart in an attempt to determine who owned the brass knuckles.

During the investigation, the officer discovered Saverino was allegedly in possession of a loaded handgun. Saverino was detained and placed in the officer's patrol car.

The officer then attempted to detain Englerth, who allegedly refused to comply with the officer's verbal commands and then physically resisted.

The officer informed Englerth he was under arrest and Englerth allegedly continued to resist.

Multiple citizens attempted to assist the officer in restraining Englerth, according to Le Roy PD's report on the incident.

Englerth reportedly broke free and ran.

The officer gave chase and he shot his taser at Englerth but with no effect.

Englerth reportedly ran into the woods behind the store. There was another struggle and the officer deployed his taser again, this time with effect.

Englerth was taken into custody as a result.

During the investigation, Englerth was allegedly found in possession of cocaine.

The DEC's K-9 assisted in the investigation.

Severino and Englerth were arraigned in Le Roy Town Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Severino, 42, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd.

Le Roy PD was assisted by the Sherif's Office and State Police.

Le Roy PD also thanked the citizens who attempted to assist at the scene.