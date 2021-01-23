STAMP reportedly on Samsung's shortlist for $13 billion chip manufacturing plant

South Korean technology company Samsung is reportedly eyeing WNY STAMP, along with two locations in Texas, for the construction of a $13 billion chip manufacturing plant.

Citing the Wall Street Journal (paywall), The Hill reports, Samsung aims to become the leader in the $400 billion industry and needs a plant in the U.S. to make that happen.

Sen. Charles Schumer was in Alabama in August to discuss a congressional push to increase semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. as a matter of national defense. The National Defense Authorization Act has not yet been funded.

The Hill reports that Samsung is looking to negotiate with federal officials for financial incentives to build the plant in the U.S. because it would be cheaper to develop its product in other parts of the world.

Reportedly, Samsung’s goal is to have a chip-making plant operational by October 2022 and to employ 1,900 people.