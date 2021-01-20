State has recorded 56 COVID deaths at local nursing homes

There have been 56 confirmed COVID-related deaths at nursing homes in Genesee County, according to data from the State Health Department.

Before yesterday, not all of those deaths were included in Genesee County's Health Department regular COVID-19 briefing, which created a public discrepancy between what the County was reporting and what the state was reporting for total deaths locally.

As of 4 p.m. yesterday, there were 99 confirmed COVID-related deaths of Genesee County residents, a number that was more than double what the county had been reporting in previous reports.

Nursing homes are not required to report deaths to local officials, only to the state.

The state is reporting deaths at: