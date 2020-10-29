Steady stream of early voters keeping poll workers busy at County Building #2

Turnout during early voting has been much higher than anticipated, said Election Commissioner Lorie Longhany.

More than 10 percent of Genesee County's 40,567 registered voters have shown up at the polling station inside County Building #2 on West Main Street, she said.

There isn't yet available a breakdown of how many voters from each party of turned out so far.

A poll worker told us yesterday that voters seem to like the early voting option and Longhany said that's the feedback she's been hearing.

"Yes, it does seem to be very popular and even when there is a line, the voters seem to be patient and courteous," Longhany said.