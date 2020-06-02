Stefan Mychajliw releases first campaign commercial in race for NY-27

Press release:

Republican candidate for New York's 27th Congressional District Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr. released a television commercial with a positive message, focusing on being the son of legal immigrants, and how his record of results as Erie County Comptroller will help him deliver a conservative agenda for President Trump in Washington.

“I’m the son of a typewriter repairman and a factory worker. I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth. I’m living the ‘American Dream’ because of my immigrant family. It is my mission to honor their legacy by working hard to serve others. I have a strong record of results for Conservatives. Republicans can trust me to deliver for them and President Trump, like I always have,” said Mychajliw.

The positive television campaign commercial focuses on a strong level of trust built by the Erie County Comptroller in his current role as the Taxpayer’s Watchdog and a long career holding politicians accountable as an investigative journalist.

“I’m not trying to be something I am not to win this election. Taxpayers have known me a long time. I’ve fought for families for many years. They know I am a true conservative that stood strong with President Trump from ‘Day One,’ added Mychajliw.

The Stefan for Congress campaign commercial, titled “Results Matter,” is now running on broadcast and cable television outlets, as well as digital social media platforms.



“Results matter. As Erie County Comptroller I kept my promise to taxpayers. Like President Trump, I’m delivering results for Conservatives. As the son of blue-collar immigrants, I’ve lived the ‘American Dream.’ The drive of my family’s sacrifices motivates me today. Unlike Albany moderates, I supported President Trump from ‘Day One.’ I’m running for Congress to work with President Trump, and deliver for Conservatives, just like I always have. I’m Stefan Mychajliw. And I approve this message.”