Stefanik endorses Chris Jacobs for NY-27

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a key member of President Trump’s impeachment defense team and a rising conservative star, endorsed Chris Jacobs today for Congress in New York’s 27th District.

“In 2016 Republican and Conservative Party leaders turned to Chris Jacobs to reclaim a critical seat in the state senate that helped maintain control of the chamber and ensured a check on Governor Andrew Cuomo,” Stefanik said. “Now we’re turning to Chris again to win another tough election because he’s a proven conservative leader we can count on to stand with President Trump to defeat the socialist agenda of Washington Democrats, defend the Second Amendment, stop illegal immigration and put America first. I’m proud to endorse Chris Jacobs for Congress.”

Jacobs was nominated Saturday by Republican leaders as their nominee for the 27th District special election.

Jacobs is a conservative reformer, small businessman and New York State Senator representing Erie County in Western New York. First elected to the Senate in 2016 and re-elected in November of 2018, Chris has been a strong voice for Western New York, fighting against policies driven by New York City political interests that are harmful to the region.

Prior to his election to the Senate, Jacobs was the first Republican Clerk elected in Erie County in 40 years. As County Clerk, Jacobs drove dramatic efficiencies without increasing the number of employees and ran the county’s Pistol Permit Division, where he gained recognition for his strong defense of 2nd Amendment rights during the passage of the New York SAFE Act.

Jacobs is the founder and owner of Avalon Development. Founded in 2002, Avalon has redeveloped many vacant and historic buildings in Western New York.

In 1994, Jacobs founded the BISON Scholarship Fund, a charity that has provided scholarships for more than 20,000 children throughout Western New York.

Jacobs and his wife, Martina, have a daughter, Anna.