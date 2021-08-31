Steve Barnett of Steve's Styles is retiring; manager to become shop's new owner

Steve Barnett, owner of Steve's Styles in Eastown Plaza, Batavia, has announced his retirement after 37 years in the salon business.

Tomorrow, Karen Tauscher, a stylist, and manager of the shop, takes over as owner.

She's been with Steve's Styles for 30 years.

"Batavia and the surrounding communities have always been very supportive of our Salon since we opened our doors Sept. 1, 1984 -- first as Fantastic Sam’s then May 24, 2004, as Steve’s Styles, Barnett said. "When we opened our doors I was a young 28 years old and today as I retire a young 65."

He said Tauscher is a talented and experienced leader who will oversee a staff of 13 stylists with many years of experience among them.

"I want to thank the staff for all their hard work and friendship thru many years," Barnett said. "In addition, I am very grateful to all our guests who throughout the years kept Steve’s Styles a caring and community-based salon."

