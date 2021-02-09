Stingers thank community for donations for new scoreboard at Lions Park

Press release:

Batavia Girls Fastpitch Softball (BGFS) is overwhelmed with gratitude from the community stepping up with very generous donations to allow for the installation of a brand-new electronic scoreboard at Lions Park, the home of the Batavia Stingers.

In particular, BGFS wants to give a special thank you to the two lead sponsors of the sign, Batavia’s Original Pizzeria and Batavia Restaurant Supply Inc. These two local businesses understand the importance of youth sports for our community and backed up this belief with critical financial support that made this scoreboard a reality.

When speaking with Batavia’s Original owner, Kathy Ferrara, and Batavia Restaurant Supply owners, Stacey Schrader and Nate Charvella, they were all moved by the disparities in girls and boys sports, and we're excited to help provide the girls with the first electronic scoreboard in Batavia for girl’s softball.

We hope people pay attention to these businesses that give back to our community, as they deserve our support the most!

In addition to the very generous lead sponsorships by Batavia’s Original and Batavia Restaurant Supply, BGFS would also like to give a special thanks to the almost two dozen sponsors that are permanently listed on the banner below the sign at Lions Park.

Three of these sponsors listed as Primary sponsors for their generous donations are the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation, Lawley Insurance, and the Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation. These are more examples of organizations and businesses that value the importance of youth sports.

Lastly, but certainly not least, BGFS would like to give a big THANK YOU to the project coordinator, and guy that pulled it all together, JC Kabel. He spent countless hours fundraising and leading the project design and installation.

The BGFS Board is forever grateful for helping us have our ladies look up at that beautiful scoreboard and think it is normal for girls to have the same opportunities as the boys.