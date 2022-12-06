Local Matters

December 6, 2022 - 7:53pm

STOP-DWI program honors poster contest winner, top DWI cops in county

posted by Howard B. Owens in STOP-DWI, news.

stopdwi2022.jpg

For the fourth straight year, Zoey Shepard created an award-winning STOP-DWI poster, but this time, the Byron-Bergen senior nabbed the grand prize in the program's annual poster contest.

She received her award Monday from the Genesee County STOP-DWI Advisory Board at Terry Hills.

The board also honored the top cops for the past 12 months -- the officers in Le Roy, Batavia, and the Sheriff's Office with the most DWI arrests and a demonstrated commitment to preserving the safety of Genesee County residents. For Le Roy, Jordan Wolcott, for Batavia, John Gombos, and for the Sheriff's Office, David Moore.

stopdwi2022-2.jpg

Jordan Wolcott

stopdwi2022-3.jpg

John Gombos

stopdwi2022-4.jpg

David Moore

 

