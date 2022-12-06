STOP-DWI program honors poster contest winner, top DWI cops in county

For the fourth straight year, Zoey Shepard created an award-winning STOP-DWI poster, but this time, the Byron-Bergen senior nabbed the grand prize in the program's annual poster contest.

She received her award Monday from the Genesee County STOP-DWI Advisory Board at Terry Hills.

The board also honored the top cops for the past 12 months -- the officers in Le Roy, Batavia, and the Sheriff's Office with the most DWI arrests and a demonstrated commitment to preserving the safety of Genesee County residents. For Le Roy, Jordan Wolcott, for Batavia, John Gombos, and for the Sheriff's Office, David Moore.

Jordan Wolcott

John Gombos

David Moore