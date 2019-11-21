Local Matters

November 21, 2019 - 3:01pm

STOP-DWI recognizes officers with best record of keeping drunks off the road

posted by Howard B. Owens in STOP-DWI, news, batavia.

The County's STOP-DWI program today honored the law enforcement officers with the most DWI arrests for the 12 months between June 2018 and July 2019 and the two officers who were the top cops last year were honored again this year.

Officer Mitchel Cowin, Batavia PD is pictured above with Assistant Police Chief Todd Crossett.

Deputy Mathew Clor is pictured with Chief Deputy (Road Patrol) Brian Frieday and Undersheriff Brad Mazur.

The challenge coin each officer receives.

Poster contest winners:  Jackson Lundfelt, Ciara Trigilio, Jade Wolff, Grace Shepard, Brooke Jarkiewicz, Zoey Shepard. Shannon Campbell. Oscar Staba, and Taylor Hutton 

