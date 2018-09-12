Supporters plan rally for Nate McMurray in Alexander

Press release:

Join us on Saturday, Sept. 15th, at Alexander Fire Hall for lunch and a rally! Meet Nate McMurray and hear his inspirational message for New York's 27th Congressional District!

A year and a half ago, we drew an excited crowd of neighbors from across the 27th District who came together to stand up against Chris Collins. Since then, the energy has only increased. Many of us have met and been working for McMurray, and we're getting together again because we need your help and he needs to win. The 27th needs a representative who cares!

Fire hall event is 12-2 p.m.; canvassing happens afterward in various parts of the district. You can choose which part you'd like to canvass with a partner. One person can drive, one can knock doors, or you can knock doors together!

Lunch is provided by the Alexander Fire Department Auxiliary. It is $6/person and is chicken, tuna, or egg salad sandwich; macaroni salad; chips; cookie; pop or water. Alexander Fire Hall is located at 10708 Alexander Road, Attica.