Suspect in domestic abuse case, history of alcohol abuse, receives reduced bail

Jerrol Newell

A sometimes Corfu resident facing three felonies for alleged strangulation, who has friends and relatives in at least three other states, has a better chance of making bail following a bail review hearing today in Genesee County Court.

Fifty-year-old Jerrol Paul Newell was described in court today by Assistant District Attorney Shirley Gorman as a man who has moved from state-to-state -- Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, even Hawaii -- with a spotty employment history and a life-long problem with alcohol.

She said Newell has had multiple DWI arrests, including a felony arrest in 2004, plus a DWI arrest in April where he had a BAC of .20 in the middle of the afternoon and allegedly left the scene of an accident. He also had a forgery conviction in 1996. He owes, she said, $39,000 in back child support payments, and is facing more than $9,000 in restitution from his recent accident.

Newell also lied, she said, to Genesee Justice about owning a home in Corfu.

His previous bail was $50,000 cash, $50,000 bond or $300,000 partially secured bond, which was set by Donald O'Connor in December, before new bail rules took effect, in the Village of Corfu court.

Newell's attorney, Thomas Burns, asked for either release on Newell's own recognizance or $5,000 bail, citing his client's ties to the community and Newell's own and his family's limited resources.

Gorman said considering Newell's history, she didn't find the bail set in village court to be excessive.

"He has an alcohol problem that leads the defendant to exercise extremely poor judgment that could lead him to leave the jurisdiction, especially when he has connections outside the jurisdiction," Gorman said.

Gorman noted that Newell is facing three Class D felony charges of strangulation and his sentence on each charge could be consecutive. She suggested the physical evidence against Newell, including photographs, is compelling.

Judge Charles Zambito, citing New York's bail reform rules, said he was obligated to set the least restrictive bail so he reduced Newell's bail to $7,500 cash, or $7,500 bond, or $75,000 partially secured bond.