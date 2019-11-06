Suspect shot in home invasion robbery identified

Charles Cooper

A 36-year-old resident of Lodi, Charles E. Cooper, is accused of forcing his way into a home at 6735 Clinton Street Road, Stafford, at 9 p.m., Tuesday, and demanding cash before he was shot by one of the residents of the home.

Cooper is in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital. He has not yet been charged with a crime. The investigation remains active.

The Sheriff's Office reports that the suspect appears to have targetted the specific residence.

"This was not a random act," the Sheriff's Office said in a release. "(There) is no reason to believe there is further concern for public safety of residents in the area."

It's believed that Cooper acted alone.

According to the Sheriff's Office, it appeared that Cooper held a pistol when he entered the home.

One of the two residents of the home managed to grab his long gun and shot Cooper single round and incapacitated him.

A short time later, deputies and troopers arrived on the scene and took Cooper into custody without incident. He was treated at the scene by medics from Mercy EMS and then transported to Strong by Mercy EMS.

The Sheriff's Office says charges are pending.

Cooper, 35, was arrested in February along with Joshua Cooper, 32, of Ovid, in Darien (source of mug shot) for allegedly doing unauthorized repair work on a driveway of a residence and then demanding money. They were charged with soliciting without a permit, fraud, and conspiracy.

The mug shot is from an arrest in February in Darien.