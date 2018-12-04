Suspect sought in JCPenney shoplifting, woman injured at store

Police are looking for a suspected shoplifter in the area of State Street, Batavia.

The subject is suspected of stealing an item from JCPenney, running from the store, and knocking an elderly female over as he fled.

He is described as a black male with a black backpack and camo pants.

An ambulance is requested to the store for an elderly female with a hip injury.

UPDATE 1:39 p.m.: A suspect is apparently in custody.