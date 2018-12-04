Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 4, 2018 - 1:32pm

Suspect sought in JCPenney shoplifting, woman injured at store

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

Police are looking for a suspected shoplifter in the area of State Street, Batavia.

The subject is suspected of stealing an item from JCPenney, running from the store, and knocking an elderly female over as he fled.

He is described as a black male with a black backpack and camo pants.

An ambulance is requested to the store for an elderly female with a hip injury.

UPDATE 1:39 p.m.: A suspect is apparently in custody.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button