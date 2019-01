An SUV and hay wagon have reportedly collided in the area of 9341 South Lake Road, Pembroke.

Unknown injuries.

Pembroke and Indian Falls and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 5:57 p.m.: Subject trapped under the hay wagon. Dispatchers checking the availability of Mercy Flight.

UPDATE 6 p.m.: Road being closed and Maple and at Cochocton. Corfu fire police requested to assist.