A tanker and a van are reportedly involved in a motor-vehicle accident in the area of 7536 Sandhill Road, Alabama.

The tanker normally carries water but is empty right now. It is overturned. The driver is out and walking around.

A woman driving the van, which is in a ditch, is believed to be injured.

Alabama fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 3:12 p.m.: Patient extricated.