Tanker truck on its side in front of the Flying J, Pembroke

A tanker truck is on its side, in a ditch, in front of the Flying J on Route 77 in Pembroke.

No injuries are reported. The driver is out and walking around.

No leaks are reported. The tanker is hauling motor oil.

The tanker is leaning against a utility pole. National Grid requested to the scene.

Traffic is not blocked.

Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments responding. Mercy EMS can go back in service.

UPDATE 11 a.m.: A heavy wrecker is on scene and the plan originally was to use big airbags to help lift the truck so it could be uprighted. But when a DEC officer arrived he ordered that the oil be drained from the truck into another tanker before it is lifted out of the ditch. A trooper on scene would not provide information on the accident. We are attempting to get more information about the cause. One northbound lane is closed while crews work on removing the truck. The tanker contains 68,000 gallons of motor oil. The trucking company is from Limerock, Pa., though the truck has Ohio plates and the trailer has Idaho plates.