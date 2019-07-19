Ten arrests announced following Blink 182/Lil’ Wayne concert

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department during the Blink 182/Lil’ Wayne concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Wednesday:

Johnnie L Green III, 26, of NW 22nd Avenue, Opa-locka, Fla., is charged with harassment, 2nd, after allegedly harassing a Darien lake Employee after the concert.

William D. Hoover, 18, of Forest Creek Lane, Grand Island, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Skye D. Weaver, 18, of Crouse Road, Bath, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Kyle N. House, 20, of Lawrence Woods, Orchard Park, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Benjamin C. Milligan, 50, of East Jensen Street, Fresno, Calif., is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Timothy J. Murphy, 19, of Aspinwood Place, Buffalo, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Jake R. Duffy, 18, of Caldwell Drive, West Seneca, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Nicholas S. Witczak, 30, of McKinley Parkway, Buffalo, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Andrew T. Ryan, 24, of Freshour Road, Canandaigua, is charged with trespass and disorderly conduct after allegedly refusing to leave the venue after being told numerous times to leave and also creating a disturbance at the venue.

Leah C. Lincoln, 18, of Cider Circle, Rochester, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly returning to Darien Lake property after being told not to return due to a prior incident.