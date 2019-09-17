Ten arrests at Meek Mill concert

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department during the Meek Mill/Future Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Sunday:

Kaylauni C. Factor-Hamilton, 18, Kalar Road, Niagara Falls, Canada, is charged with Harassment 2nd, resisting arrest and criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd after allegedly slamming a gate into a Sheriff’s Deputy, resisting that arrest and then being found in possession of a fictitious Quebec Identification Card. Factor-Hamilton was arraigned in Alexander Town Court and remanded to jail in lieu of $1000 bail.

Joseph M. Dilaura III, 26, McKoon Avenue, Niagara Falls, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to re-entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Kyle W. Ruge, 23, Polaski Street, Freedom, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to re-entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Jacob M. Bell III, 21, Post 5, Niagara Falls, Canada, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly striking a Live Nation Employee in the face.

Donald P. Mullen Jr., 21, Locust Street, Lockport, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to re-entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Tyler L. McKeown, 21, Robinson Road, Lockport, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to re-entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Kennedy R. Kuzma-Ball, 21, Locust Street, Lockport, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to re-entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Brittany C. Cotton, 25, Trent Square, Cheektowaga, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly shoving a Live Nation employee.

Kesi F. Muhammad, 25, West Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly shoving a Live Nation employee.

Takiesha M. Jackson, 23, Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with false personation and trespass after allegedly attempting to re-entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return and then providing false information about who she was.