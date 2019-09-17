Local Matters

September 17, 2019 - 11:01pm

Ten arrests at Meek Mill concert

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, darien lake, Darien, darien lake performing arts center, news.

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department during the Meek Mill/Future Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Sunday:

Kaylauni C. Factor-Hamilton, 18, Kalar Road, Niagara Falls, Canada, is charged with Harassment 2nd, resisting arrest and criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd after allegedly slamming a gate into a Sheriff’s Deputy, resisting that arrest and then being found in possession of a fictitious Quebec Identification Card.  Factor-Hamilton was arraigned in Alexander Town Court and remanded to jail in lieu of $1000 bail.

Joseph M. Dilaura III, 26, McKoon Avenue, Niagara Falls, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to re-entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Kyle W. Ruge, 23, Polaski Street, Freedom, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to re-entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Jacob M. Bell III, 21, Post 5, Niagara Falls, Canada, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly striking a Live Nation Employee in the face. 

Donald P. Mullen Jr., 21, Locust Street, Lockport, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to re-entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Tyler L. McKeown, 21, Robinson Road, Lockport, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to re-entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Kennedy R. Kuzma-Ball, 21, Locust Street, Lockport, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to re-entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Brittany C. Cotton, 25, Trent Square, Cheektowaga, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly shoving a Live Nation employee.

Kesi F. Muhammad, 25, West Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly shoving a Live Nation employee.

Takiesha M. Jackson, 23, Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with false personation and trespass after allegedly attempting to re-entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return and then providing false information about who she was.

