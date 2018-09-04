Ten arrests reported at Monday night concert at Darien Lake

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the 5 Finger Death Punch/Breaking Benjamin Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Monday:

Gage L. Ellis, 27, of Thompson Avenue, Little Valley, is charged with criminal trespass 3rd after allegedly reentering Darien Lake property after being ejected and told not to return. Gage was arraigned in Darien Town Court and remanded to jail in lieu of $250 bail.

Jason M. Raiser, 38, of Presbyterian Road, Knowlesville, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Cynthia A. Krause, 37, of Goodrich Road, Clarence, is charged with Disorderly Conduct after allegedly causing a disturbance while being ejected from the concert venue.

Kevin T. Smith, 34, of Buffalo Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with trespass after allegedly refusing to leave the concert venue while being ejected.

Melissa A. Barrett, 36, of Lincoln Avenue, Salamanca, is charged with trespass after allegedly refusing to leave the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Cassandra J. Boyea-Baker, 22, of Center Point Road, Canadaigua, is charged with criminal trespass 3rd after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Jessica P. Seamans, 24, of Merrian Heights, Wellsville, is charged with trespass after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Lindsay L. Harris, 24, of N. Brooklyn Avenue, Wellsville, is charged with trespass after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

William D. Rutland, 39, of Ridge Road, Ransomville, is charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly engaging in a fight inside the concert venue.

Caitlin E. Richardson, 24, of Route 29 Wayland, is charged with criminal mischief 4th (3 Counts) after allegedly breaking the mirrors off 3 cars in the parking lot.