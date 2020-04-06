April 6, 2020 - 4:09pm
Ten new cases reported in Genesee County, 32 positive tests total
COVID-19 Briefing:
New Cases
- As of 2:00 p.m. today:
- Genesee County received 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 32 positive cases
- Ten are under the age of 65 residing in the central part of Genesee County
- Four of the positive cases were under mandatory quarantine and are now under mandatory isolation.
- All of the positive cases are under mandatory isolation at home.
- Orleans County: 6 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 15
- One of the positive cases is under the age of 65 and lives in the eastern part of Orleans County
- One of the positive cases is 65 and over and resides in the western part of Orleans County
- Four of the positive cases are 65 and older and reside in the central part of Orleans County
- One of the 6 is under isolation at the hospital and the other 5 are under mandatory isolation at home.
- Two of the Orleans positive cases were under precautionary or mandatory quarantine when they became symptomatic.
- Contact tracing has been initiated for all new cases. Known contacts have already been placed under mandatory quarantine and will be swabbed if indicated (if symptoms become present).
- If a person is identified as a contact, they will be notified by the County Health Department, quarantined and if warranted, swabbed if indicated. Limited information is provided to the public in compliance with HIPAA regulations and out of the respect of those impacted by this virus.
- When, and if, there is a situation where potential contact is made in a public location where contact tracing doesn’t have actual names we will send out a media announcement to help seek contacts
- We are asking that people be respectful and accommodating of health care workers and responders. They are doing their job to protect you and our community.
- Be Responsible - Because COVID-19 is circulating locally, we can’t stress enough how important social distancing is and that EVERYONE needs to take this seriously and stay home! It is your social and civic responsibility to protect yourselves and others.
- Today’s jump in numbers are reflective of increasing community spread and the fact so many are still out and about, taking the family grocery shopping, going to work sick, and having gatherings at home. Keep in mind as you disregard the Governor’s orders and related guidance, you are risking exposure to yourself and your family members…and are perpetuating the spread of COVID-19 for everyone in our communities.
- When you are sick, stay home from work! A significant increase in the number of mandatory quarantines being reported today is due to a symptomatic person going to work at a local business. If you are part of gatherings and even one person tests positive everyone in close contact to the positive will be placed on mandatory quarantine. We’re all in this together, we need to make sacrifices in the short term to get us through this challenging time.
- Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans County online map of confirmed cases
OPERATIONAL UPDATES
- Connect together by celebrating apart. We understand that Easter is a time many families gather to celebrate the holiday with spring time traditions such as Easter egg hunts and large family dinners. We are asking our communities to think of fun and clever ways in which you can still virtually connect with your loved ones while keeping everyone safe and healthy.
- Going out for essentials: If you have to pick up essential items such as groceries or prescriptions, only one (1) member of the house hold should be going out. Make a list ahead of time to limit your exposure in the store. Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between you and other people. Do not bring in unessential items such as purses, phones, etc. These items can carry germs from the store and back home with you. Wash your hands frequently.
- Practice social distancing everywhere, including outdoors. As the weather begins to warm up it is important to understand that you must continue to practice social distancing. This means maintaining 6 feet of distance between you and other people. DO NOT play or participate in sports or activities that bring people together. If you are walking, jogging, or biking outside, make sure you pass people at a minimum of 6 feet apart. Being outdoors will not protect you from contracting the virus. Remember this is only temporary. The more we practice social distancing the sooner we can get back to normal.
- Please stay home if you are sick. DO NOT go to work if you are sick, symptomatic, or feel unwell. If you develop symptoms while at work, go home immediately.
- Medical Concerns: If you feel you may have COVID-19, call your primary care provider or healthcare facility ahead of time. DO NOT GO DIRECTLY THERE, CALL AHEAD TO GET GUIDANCE.