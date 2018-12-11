Local Matters

December 11, 2018 - 6:08pm

T.F. Brown's hosting annual community dinner on Christmas Day

Since the 1990s, T.F. Brown's and the Batavia Lions Club has hosted a free Christmas Day dinner open to the whole community and the tradition continues in 2018.

Anybody in the community is welcome to attend with a reservation for either the noon or 1 p.m. meal, which includes a visit for children with Santa and a present.

To help support the dinner, T.F. Brown's is hosting a Christmas Happy Hour and Ugly Sweater Contest from 4 to 8 p.m., Dec. 20. Guest who donate a toy get a free beverage. There will be dinner and drink specials and prizes with the DSP Jazz Trio performing from 5 to 8 p.m.

For community members wishing to attend the dinner, reservations are required. Call Barb at 345-1000. She will need to know how many people are attending and the names and ages of children who will be there.

Photo: Becky Amico, Lions, Rick Mancuso, owner of T.F. Brown's, Joe Teresi, Lions, and Frank Yanik, a cook at T.F. Brown's.

