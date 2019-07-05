The Batavian published 47 videos in June

The popularity of videos from The Batavian increased in June, when we published 47 videos.

Video viewership was up 39 percent, to 31,200 total views in June, and total minutes viewed was up 106 percent, which means more people are watching our videos and for a longer amount of time.

Last month, I wanted to share the message that we're working hard to produce quality videos that are worth your time to watch. It looks like a lot of people tuned in and found out that is true.

Our average views per video increased from 497 to 663.

Our five most viewed videos:

David Bellavia Hall of Heros Induction Ceremony

Stabbing on Ross Street Batavia

Recalling Michael Paladino

Press conference with David Bellavia Medal of Honor nominee

Over the Border Mexican Food Truck opens in Batavia

Here are four of my personal favorites:

