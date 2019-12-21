Local Matters

December 21, 2019 - 11:59am

The Batavian Sessions: James Robert Kibby 'Jesus, Lover of My Soul'

posted by Howard B. Owens in the batavian sessions, music, video.
Thank you to Batavia First Presbyterian Church for opening its sanctuary on Tuesday for us to record three songs with James Robert Kibby.  Look for a special Christmas Eve edition of The Batavian Sessions on, well, Christmas Eve.

Also, I'm looking for more talented local/regional musicians to record for The Batavian Sessions.  I can be reached at [email protected]

