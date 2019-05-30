Local Matters

May 30, 2019 - 9:00am

The Batavian Sessions: Michael DiSanto, 'Little Red Corvette'

posted by Howard B. Owens in the batavian sessions, music, arts, entertaiment, michael disanto.
Our latest edition of The Batavian Sessions features Michael DiSanto, who is originally from Batavia and is now a full-time musician living in Buffalo.

If you would like your band featured on The Batavian Sessions, email [email protected]

To see previous videos click here (and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get free early access to our future releases).

