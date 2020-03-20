Local Matters

March 20, 2020 - 8:51pm

The Batavian Sessions Special: Live with Paul Draper

posted by Howard B. Owens in the batavian sessions, music, arts, enternainment, live stream, video, news.
Paul Draper and I are talking about doing a special live edition of The Batavian Sessions featuring several local musicians. We haven't picked a date yet but tonight we recorded a test-run for your entertainment.  Watch The Batavian for more information about the upcoming live, online concert, which will also be a fundraiser for a local charity.

