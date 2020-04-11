Local Matters

April 11, 2020 - 8:42pm

The Batavian Social Hour: A conversation with Tim Hens

posted by Howard B. Owens in live stream, videp. news, covid-19, coronavirus.
We're trying something new tonight. Rather than a live stream interview, we invited Tim Hens to join in a conversation about current events. You know Hens as the county highway superintendent but that isn't what we'll be talking about tonight.  Your feedback on this format is welcome.  You can type comments during the live stream on YouTube by clicking here.

