Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

March 11, 2020 - 1:00pm

'The Wizard of Oz' coming to Pavilion Central School

posted by Howard B. Owens in Pavilion, news, theater, arts, entertainment.

pavilionmusicaloz2020.jpg

Pavilion Central School presents "The Wizard of Oz" this week.

Dorothy is played by Kali Markek, the Scarecrow by Anthony Brown, Tin Man by Alex Stalica, the Cowardly Lion by Jacob Taylor, and the Wizard of Oz by Aiden McConnel.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. tomorrow, 7 p.m. on Friday, and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for seniors and children.

pavilionmusicaloz2020-2.jpg

pavilionmusicaloz2020-3.jpg

pavilionmusicaloz2020-4.jpg

pavilionmusicaloz2020-5.jpg

Calendar

March 2020

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button