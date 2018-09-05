This season, WBTA streaming all Le Roy football games, broadcasting all Batavia games

Press release:

WBTA Radio has expanded its coverage of local high school football with the addition of a secondary streaming channel WBTAi2.

“This new streaming service allows us to provide live, play-by-play coverage of two games at the same time,” said WBTA President Dan Fischer.

The station plans to use the new service to cover all Le Roy Knights home and away games for the entire regular season. Scott Ripley will call the games.

The secondary stream can be accessed from the WBTA website (WBTAi.com) or the station’s mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

The station has also announced it will broadcast all Batavia High School Blue Devils varsity football games in the Livingston County League, home and away. WBTA veteran sports announcers Bob Brown, Jay Moran and John Vazquez will call the Blue Devils games along with selected Saturday afternoon contests featuring other area schools.

The Blue Devils games will be broadcast over WBTA AM & FM and streamed on the stations’ main online channel, WBTAi.com

A complete schedule of game broadcasts is available at WBTAi.com