Thomas Sanfratello joins Alexander Town Board

After a closed-meeting interview Monday evening, Thomas A. Sanfratello was selected by the Alexander Town Board to fill a current vacancy.

Sanfratello replaces Carol Wolfley, who resigned on April 13. Her resignation letter was ambiguous as to whether she is merely dissatisfied with her own job performance or with something related to the town board.

"This decision hasn't come lightly," she wrote. "Over the last few months, I have been thinking if I have been serving the Town of Alexander taxpayers with their best interest. After Monday's meeting and giving another 36+ hours thought to this, I am not!"

Wolfley refused to answer questions about her resignation.

Sanfratello said there are no particular issues that prompted him to seek the open seat.

"I just wanted to get involved in the community and see how it works and do the best I can," Sanfratello said.

This is not a retirement job, said Sanfratello, who works for the Genesee County Sheriff's Office as the civil sergeant. He said retirement is still a few years away.

Photo: Thomas Sanfratello signs the town's ledger book after taking the oath of office, administered by Supervisor David Miller. Photo by Howard Owens.