August 15, 2022 - 6:16pm

Three arrests reported at Outlaw Festival at Darien Lake

posted by Howard B. Owens in Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, news, crime, Darien.

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Outlaw Festival Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on August 14, 2022:

Anthony M. Digangi, 32, of Big Tree Road, Wales Center, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return

Cassandra M. Morales-Diaz, 32, of Orchard Road, Silver Springs, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly grabbing another patron by the neck causing a minor injury.

Donald K. Lasker, 53, of Springville Avenue, Amherst, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly pushing a Live Nation employee in the chest and neck.

