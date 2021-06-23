Local Matters

June 23, 2021 - 3:41pm

Three BHS student-athletes sign letters to compete in college

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia HS, batavia, sports.

Three Batavia High School student-athletes have signed letters of intent to continue both their studies and their sports careers in college.

Stone Siverling, above, will play basketball at Alfred State College. Pictured with him are: Jason Siverling, Holly Siverling, Coach Tim Stevens, Coach Buddy Brasky, Sawyer Silverling, Sheldon Silverling, and Morgan Murray.

Rebekah Daniszewski, center, will compete at Seton Hill University in track and field. Pictured are Paul Daniszewski, Douglas Daniszewski, Wendy Daniszewski, and Coach Dan Geiger.

Tyler Kleinbach, second from left, will swim at GCC.  Pictured, David Kleinbach, Desire Kleinbach. and coaches Eric Geitner and Frank Dibacco.

