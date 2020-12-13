Three-car accident reported on West Main at Wortendyke, Batavia

A three-vehicle accident, unknown injuries, is reported at West Main Street and Wortendyke Road, Batavia.

East Pembroke fire and Mercy EMS responding.

A deputy just arriving on scene reports a large debris field.

UPDATE (By Billie) 11:42 a.m.: This accident involved a car and a pickup truck. The third vehicle referred to initially was that of a witness to the accident. An older female driver was making a left onto Wortendyke from West Main Street Road and said she did not see the oncoming pickup truck. She was shaken up by the collision and being evaluated by medics at the scene. The pickup driver was not injured. The East Pembroke assignment is back in service.