Three field goals propel Alexander to 9-7 win over OAE

The Alexander Trojans defeated Oakfield-Alabama/Elba is a Section V playoff game at Van Detta Stadium on Saturday without scoring a touchdown.

Eric Cline kicked field goals of 26, 23, and 37-yards to secure the victory.

Head Coach Tim Sawyer said his team came into the game as the underdog and road not just Cline's leg to victory, but defense, special teams, and offensive ball control all kicked in when needed to hold OAE at bay.

The Trojans will play next week in their fifth-straight Section V championship game.

"Defensive Coordinator Matt McCracken dialed up another big defensive game plan and the players performed it to a 'T,' " Sawyer said.

With eight seconds left in the game, OAE had a chance to turn the tables on Alexander with its own field goal attempt but the kick was blocked by Devin Dean.

Brayden Woods ran 21 times for 69 yards, Nick Kramer led the Trojans in rushing with 93 yards on 18 carries. Kramer was 2-3 passing on the day.

On defense, Spencer Wuest had two fumble recoveries and Kramer added an interception in the fourth quarter to stall out an OEA drive. Kramer led the Trojans with 10 tackles. Jake Laney had eight tackles. Dean had eight tackles.

Alexander meets Avon next week for the Class D sectional title.

For OAE, QB Bodie Hyde was 4-5 passing for 76 tards. He ran six times for 114 yards and a touchdown. Ty Mott, 20 carries, 91 yards. On defense, Peyton Yasses, 13 tackles. Dontrell Jenkins, seven tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Kaden Cusmano, eight tackles and a sack.

"Hats off to Alexander today," said OAE Head Coach Tyler Winter. "They won the turnover battle and the battle at the line of scrimmage. It is very difficult to win a football game when you are 0-2 in those two categories. We had an opportunity to win it at the end, but we couldn't make enough big plays when it counted.

"All in all, I feel that this was a huge first season back in 11-man football," he added. "These boys did a ton of great things all year. Today was obviously not the outcome that any of us wanted. This senior class can hold their heads high and be proud of their careers, while the underclassmen can use today as a valuable learning experience for the future. We'll be back."

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.